New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pool by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Pool by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Pool stock opened at $301.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.60. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $282.22 and a one year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

