New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,092 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ciena worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 66.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 202,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,434.10. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,199 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $44.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

