New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,673 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

