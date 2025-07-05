New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after buying an additional 1,005,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $69,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $46,223,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after buying an additional 245,458 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $21,181,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.94 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
