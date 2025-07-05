New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Brinker International worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 575.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,062. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $182.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.