New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,101 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 394,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 250,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

