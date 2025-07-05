New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,301 Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of United States Steel worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United States Steel by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in United States Steel by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,635,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in United States Steel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Glj Research downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

