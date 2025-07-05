New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Regal Rexnord worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRX opened at $151.70 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

