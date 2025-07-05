New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $7,957,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $161.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,369.85. This represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

