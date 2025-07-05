New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Solventum worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Solventum by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Solventum by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Solventum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of SOLV opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

