NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

