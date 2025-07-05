NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $160.98.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

