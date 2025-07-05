OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

