Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,755 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.90%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

