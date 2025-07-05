Pearson (PSO) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pearson to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pearson has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pearson’s rivals have a beta of 3.59, suggesting that their average share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pearson and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pearson $3.55 billion $554.61 million 15.84 Pearson Competitors $9.83 billion -$285.69 million -29.46

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pearson’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pearson. Pearson is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

2.1% of Pearson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pearson and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearson 0 0 1 2 3.67 Pearson Competitors 269 884 1585 40 2.50

Pearson currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pearson is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Pearson pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pearson pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 87.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pearson is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Pearson and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearson N/A N/A N/A Pearson Competitors 1.09% -76.26% 1.96%

Summary

Pearson beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

