Planning Center Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

