Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 56.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 758.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 761.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 709.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $384.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $279.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.50. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

