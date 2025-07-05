Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.85.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.50. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

