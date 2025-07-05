Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:REXR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.