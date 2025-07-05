RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

