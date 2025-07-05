Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $154.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.