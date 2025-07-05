Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 66.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 20.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 112,543.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 426.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

GRFS stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

