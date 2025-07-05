Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.12 and its 200 day moving average is $144.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.