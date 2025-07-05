Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

