Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $225.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 547,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,806,377.04. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $341,193.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,398. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,876,557 shares of company stock valued at $403,565,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

