Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.