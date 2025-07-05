Strid Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strid Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

