Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 352 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $174.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.69 and a 52-week high of $192.01. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

