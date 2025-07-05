Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACI. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CACI International by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $525.00 price objective on shares of CACI International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.31.

CACI International stock opened at $489.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.14 and a 200-day moving average of $414.95. CACI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

