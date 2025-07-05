Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elme Communities by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,563 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.