Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $302,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 198,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $437,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,300.49. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $59.47 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 21.13%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 217.18%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

