Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Rayonier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Rayonier by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

