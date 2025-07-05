Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total value of $4,818,010.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,771,330.69. This trade represents a 18.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.73, for a total transaction of $3,584,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 302,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,461,119.87. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,734,215 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $250.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 236.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.14 and its 200-day moving average is $268.05.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

