Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,574 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,046,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

