Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Uniti Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,363,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 787,319 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,230,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Uniti Group Trading Down 0.9%

UNIT stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Uniti Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.