Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

In related news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,161,419.71. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

