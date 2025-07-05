Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 25,500 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 212.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,584,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,532,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 89,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $496.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.