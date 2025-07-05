Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in News by 2,892.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NWS stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. News Corporation has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

