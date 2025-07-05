Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,505.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

