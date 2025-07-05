Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

