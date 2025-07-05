Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 6,023 Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $111.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

