Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Veris Residential worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the first quarter worth $810,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 1,629.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

