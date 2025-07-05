Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 9,264 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ryanair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,800,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,382,000 after buying an additional 1,000,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,816,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,507,000 after acquiring an additional 828,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 988,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 678,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $58.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

