Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

KBR Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE KBR opened at $47.62 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.