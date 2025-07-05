Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $450,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 14,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.62 to $188.32 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

