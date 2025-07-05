The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 50.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 570,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

