Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK opened at $369.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

