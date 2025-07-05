Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,336.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

