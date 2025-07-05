Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Viking were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viking by 883.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a negative return on equity of 128.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Viking from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

