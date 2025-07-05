Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,233.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 815,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

